Here we go again. The wealthy pay no taxes and Orchard Park government wants to take money from people who park cars on their own land for Bills games. This is just like when the government wanted to make kids get permits to have a lemonade stand. Really? Those people can’t make a little bit of money for themselves without you trying to poke your greedy little fingers in it? If millionaires parked cars on their lawns … I’m sure they would be exempt.