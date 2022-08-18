Letter: Orchard Park is another example of preservation

Regarding The News’ recent editorial focusing on the importance of cooperation in preserving our local historic structures. Orchard Park provides an example of how such an arrangement can work.

Our historical society is headquartered in the home of Dr. Willard Jolls, which was built in 1870 and was once in danger of demolition. It was saved by a creative solution devised by the Orchard Park Town Board in 1979, when the town purchased and then leased the structure for dental offices. This allowed for the preservation of the building, including Dr. Jolls’ office suite. The Jolls House Complex was placed on the National Register of Historic Places the following year.

In 1996, the town board offered the Jolls House to the Orchard Park Historical Society for a museum space and volunteers restored the structure to the way it looked when Dr. Jolls lived there. It now houses our archives and is open for tours.

We are constantly working to meet the challenges posed by a 150-year-old building, but thanks to backing from the town, as well as support we receive from Erie County, the Village of Orchard Park and our volunteers, we are succeeding in our mission to enhance our community by preserving our past.

Saving the Jolls House was important to and for the community of Orchard Park, but it couldn’t have been realized without the support of our local partners.

Christine Gibbons

Colden