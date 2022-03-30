Letter: Orchard Park has no need for community benefits deal

Should Orchard Park win a “community benefits package” as part of funding for a proposed Buffalo Bills stadium? In my opinion that would be like sending coals to Newcastle. Don’t ask me to contribute any part of such a fund for Orchard Park’s benefit. The City of Buffalo is the only municipality in Western New York where an honest and accurate demand for “community benefits” makes sense and is legit.
There is no need to list the many ways that Buffalo could use a community benefits package. The news media flash it often enough.
Unfortunately discussion of building in Buffalo has faded into a vast silence.
Left are only those occasional, sturdy blue and white signs of hope, who have survived ice, snow and wind.
Patrick Dexter
Buffalo