Letter: Opinion pieces repeat wrong views on renewable energy

George Borrello’s Feb. 6 Another Voice commentary, seconded by the Feb. 16 letter, continues to rehash discredited views about the necessity to fully transition to renewable energy.
Let me take three wildly misleading claims Borrello makes that, in my view, question the plausibility of the rest of his argument:
First, he cites Harvard studies that cast shade on solar and wind installations. I read the summary of these studies in the Harvard Gazette. The scientists state clearly that we must transition to renewable wind and solar energy in order to end our spiral of global warming despite its inevitable downsides. If wind turbines are to increase temperatures by .24 degrees, consider that carbon dioxide alone will increase them to 1.5 degrees, and that’s not including methane from fracking.
Secondly, Borrello again blames frozen wind turbines as a cause of last year’s massive Texas power failure. Yes, turbines froze, but they were neither properly weather-proofed nor represent a significant amount of Texas’s electric power. It was a major failure of the fossil fuels infrastructure that plunged Texas into darkness.
Third, no one’s paving New York with turbines and solar arrays. Projects are being developed on brownfields and on land farmers are willing and happy to lease.
Make no mistake. Fossil fuels are big business. We’re not being manipulated by renewable energy companies. We’re being had by oil and natural gas interests that don’t want to let go of fossil fuel profits.
Sandra Ebert
Amherst