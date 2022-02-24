Letter: Opinion pieces repeat wrong views on renewable energy

George Borrello’s Feb. 6 Another Voice commentary, seconded by the Feb. 16 letter, continues to rehash discredited views about the necessity to fully transition to renewable energy.

Let me take three wildly misleading claims Borrello makes that, in my view, question the plausibility of the rest of his argument:

First, he cites Harvard studies that cast shade on solar and wind installations. I read the summary of these studies in the Harvard Gazette. The scientists state clearly that we must transition to renewable wind and solar energy in order to end our spiral of global warming despite its inevitable downsides. If wind turbines are to increase temperatures by .24 degrees, consider that carbon dioxide alone will increase them to 1.5 degrees, and that’s not including methane from fracking.