Letter: Opinion piece on car bill left out important points

I read the recent Another Voice column which claimed that charging an electric vehicle could use as much power in 20-40 minutes as 50 homes. What was left out was that 50 homes use that much power every 20-40 minutes but once charged, you can drive the electric vehicle for an entire week before recharging it. Also, the column claimed you would pay more for electricity without saying you wouldn’t be buying gasoline anymore, which costs more every week as the pandemic recedes. As a famous Buffalonian said “There’s lies, damned lies and statistics.”