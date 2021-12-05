 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Opinion fails to mention certain aspects of protest
0 comments

Letter: Opinion fails to mention certain aspects of protest

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A recent writer opines that the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict threatens the American right to protest.

She neglects to mention that several of the protesters in Kenosha were themselves bearing firearms. Yes, that was probably their right. But it’s very hard to accept that they intended a peaceful, lawful protest. As the Ahmaud Arbery murder case showed, you can’t plead self defense when you started it.

The racial justice theme of the protest does not justify the means employed. Thank God for our American rule of law.

Joseph Deck

Williamsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News