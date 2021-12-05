Letter: Opinion fails to mention certain aspects of protest

A recent writer opines that the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict threatens the American right to protest.
She neglects to mention that several of the protesters in Kenosha were themselves bearing firearms. Yes, that was probably their right. But it’s very hard to accept that they intended a peaceful, lawful protest. As the Ahmaud Arbery murder case showed, you can’t plead self defense when you started it.
The racial justice theme of the protest does not justify the means employed. Thank God for our American rule of law.
Joseph Deck
Williamsville