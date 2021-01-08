Letter: Operation Warp Speed hasn't finished the job

So columnist Marc Thiessen ranks “Operation Warp Speed” as President Trump's No. 1 achievement for 2020?

Well, yes, getting a vaccine developed in nine months is a major accomplishment, but “Operation Warp Speed” is not just about development of the vaccine.

It’s also about getting the vaccine to the American public, which has failed miserably. The goal of 20 million inoculated by the end of 2020 turned into a measly 2.5 million.

He states that by spring the worst of the pandemic should be over. Seriously, spring? Keep Drinking the Kool-Aid, Marc.

David L Scarcello

Buffalo