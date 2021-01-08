 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Operation Warp Speed hasn't finished the job
0 comments

Letter: Operation Warp Speed hasn't finished the job

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

So columnist Marc Thiessen ranks “Operation Warp Speed” as President Trump's No. 1 achievement for 2020?

Well, yes, getting a vaccine developed in nine months is a major accomplishment, but “Operation Warp Speed” is not just about development of the vaccine.

It’s also about getting the vaccine to the American public, which has failed miserably. The goal of 20 million inoculated by the end of 2020 turned into a measly 2.5 million.

He states that by spring the worst of the pandemic should be over. Seriously, spring? Keep Drinking the Kool-Aid, Marc.

David L Scarcello

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News