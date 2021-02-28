Letter: Opening the Peace Bridge to travel is a matter of will

In early fall 2020, I wrote to Congressman Brian Higgins with some suggested ideas to begin the opening of the Peace Bridge in a safe manner for both United States and Canadian residents. Those ideas included allowing U.S. seasonal property owners to obtain a limited entry visa from Canadian officials at the Peace Bridge which would allow them limited access to their seasonal properties for 24 to 48 hours in order to check on their properties and to provide routine maintenance.

Upon the return of the seasonal property owners to the United States by way of the Peace Bridge, they would surrender their limited entry visas to either U.S. or Canadian officials. For those individuals who could provide a completed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid-19 vaccination card at the Peace Bridge, their limited entry visas could be expanded to include a longer stay duration and a broader list of permitted activities. A process similar to that set forth above was used by the Peace Bridge in the 1960s and 1970s for cross-border travel prior to computer utilization.