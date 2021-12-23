Letter: Open the Great Northern and place it back into use

It is ironic that the recent, extreme windstorm that blew open the northern wall of the Great Northern grain elevator, exposing its contents to the public for the first time since it was built in 1897, may be its savior.

Thousands of people who have taken the Buffalo Industrial History boat tours over the past 35 years have seen its huge brick wall and marine legs close-up from the Miss Buffalo II and heard speakers describe the complex machinery that unloaded, weighed, stored and distributed grain brought to Buffalo on ships from the Midwest.

In 1991, the Industrial Heritage Committee, a Buffalo non-profit organization, commissioned Historic American Engineering Record (HAER), part of the National Park Service, to document all of Buffalo’s grain elevators by functional description and extensive photography (accessible online). As one of several volunteers who assisted photographer Jet Lowe, I was fortunate to explore most of the existing elevators including Great Northern. Due to safety liability concerns, this was a rare instance in its now 124 year history that non-employees were allowed access to view its contents – including the original electric motors still functional, the first ever to power a grain elevator (older were steam powered).