Letter: Open space needs no developmental elements

I hope the gentleman from Tonawanda was writing for effect only and not seriously suggesting encasing the waterfront with concrete walls of shops, condos and amphitheaters. It would cease to be a waterfront and become a town which we already have. What we don’t have are more beaches or shaded areas where we can sit and enjoy the serenity of the lake, and yes, watch the dumb waterfowl enjoy their home. It seems some people have to be entertained constantly and think of open space as a wasteland that needs developing. The natural beauty of nature doesn’t need developing or management. It simply is as it was designed.