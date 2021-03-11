Letter: Open primaries would let politicians vote their beliefs

Of the seven Republican Senators who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, only Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski face reelection in the near future. Romney has consistently put country over party, so his vote comes as no surprise. He is also 73 years old and has accomplished much in life beyond politics. But what of Murkowski’s vote? Was it as courageous as some have portrayed it?

The answer is a resounding no. Why? Because Alaska will hold an open primary next year. That means independent voters will have a say, as will moderate Democrats and Republicans. Murkowski’s risk of being “primaried” out of office is far less than any other senator. She still deserves credit, but her vote is not so much a testament to her independent resolve as it is to the underlying problem with politics in this country.

Today’s primary system in most states is no better than when party bosses controlled election outcomes at the turn of the 20th century. Independents represent over a third of the voting populace, yet they have no say until the general election, which is often too late. Moderate affiliated voters are similarly disenfranchised when their preferred candidate happens to be a member of the opposite party.