Letter: One writer’s debt to Richard Hirsch

As one of the many area writers who are beholden to him, I was saddened by the passing of Richard Hirsch, who excelled in so many branches of the media.

One day I was at Hoffman Printing, planning the Buffalo Newspaper Guild’s Page One magazine. When Dick learned that I was a reporter with The Buffalo News, he asked me to write an article about Jimmy Slattery, the legendary 1920s South Buffalo boxer, for Buffalo Fan magazine, which he had launched in 1975.

I told him that I wasn’t much of a sports fan, and besides, I considered boxing a blood sport, ranking even below hockey. But this wonderfully engaging man persuaded me to give it a try. The result was a beautifully illustrated article in his glossy magazine.

Some years later, when the Buffalo Ensemble Theater asked me to write a play about Jimmy Griffin, I remembered that Slattery had been the mayor’s boyhood hero. The result was the comedy, “Jimmytown! The Rise and Fall of Jimmy Slattery, as Told by Jimmy Griffin.” The play was sold out and received the Emanuel Fried Award as the best new play of 1996.

Based largely on that award, I was granted a residency in 1998 in Jerusalem’s lodge for artists and writers, Mishkenot Sha’ananim, with its iconic windmill, to research my play, “The Red Heifer” – which would win the 2002 David R. Fendrick Theatre Award.

A classic mensch, Dick Hirsch cast a small stone into a pond, whose ripples still reverberate for me today.

Anthony Cardinale

Buffalo