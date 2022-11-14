 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: One-term Donald Trump is in such great company

As a one-term president, Donald Trump should just retire from public life and rest on his laurels, being in such fine company as: Millard Fillmore, Warren Harding, Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover.

Anthony Cardinale

Buffalo

