Letter: One-state solution offers the way forward

As a Jew, there may be some duty to David, the elect stewards of Jerusalem. But as a human being, share with other human beings. Be a Rawlsian and support a one-state solution.

The one-state solution is inevitable, the status-quo or a neutral state upon an Establishment Clause-like jurisprudence. The Establishment Clause – “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” – is good for human beings in virtue of their humanity, not merely good for Americans for constitutional fidelity.

A two-state solution is a recipe for hyper-nationalism. Nineteen-thirties Zionism, a cultural revival, not post-1948 nationalism, is compatible with Rawlsian political liberalism, a state neutral on religious narrative, and the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The hyper-focus on a two-state solution abandons both the human rights part and the universal part, the latter tying our humanity together.

Adam Dexter

Olean