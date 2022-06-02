Letter: One reflection on the status of the United States of America

With all the recent events happening, I thought it would be a good time to reflect on the status of our country as a major force in the world and as a cohesive republic.

Like to start with some major and serious concerns. Our country with all of its modern medical technology leads the world with more than one million deaths from Covid-19 plus countless other serious medical issues for the survivors of the virus. Hopefully we have learned from this and will be more prepared when the next virus inevitably invades our country.

Next the current crisis with baby formula disappearing from our store shelves. This is what you read about in developing countries, and now we are importing this basic necessity from foreign countries. This is almost impossible to believe.

Over 60 years ago JFK said we would send a man to the moon and bring him back within the decade. He was ridiculed by many saying this was impossible. Well it was done as he predicted. But now we can’t build and supply a computer chip to function in our automobiles. Meaning we are waiting months and maybe a year for our new car to arrive. Without technology this is totally unacceptable.

I won’t even comment on the absurdity that a majority of one of major political parties believe the last presidential election was stolen. A total absurdity.

Finally with the most recent tragic gun massacres in Buffalo and Texas, the knowledge that absolutely nothing will be done by our elected officials to help prevent this from happening again. All we hear that their prayers and thought are with the victims families. Those prayers are not helping, it just sounds good on the evening news.

I am sick and tired about hearing how the Second Amendment is sacrosanct, our flawed Constitution has been amended 27 times so one more amendment limiting the right to own weapons whose sole purpose is to kill people will not end life as we know it. Can only hope that during my lifetime our Congress will impose reasonable restrictions on gun owners and the weapons they can purchase.

Mark Muchowski

Orchard Park