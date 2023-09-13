After reading Elizabeth Licata's column about so much to see and visit right here in our own backyard, I felt I needed just to add one more great site to visit. She is so spot on regarding all the amazing places to visit which are just around the corner here in Western New York.

The one place I would like to add to her list is the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site. It's located right downtown on Delaware Avenue. I started as a docent there a little over a year ago and have been amazed by the number of visitors we welcome from, literally, around the world. Visitors from countries in Europe as well as Asia have come to our great city to see where our 26th president took the oath of office and to learn about the time when the Pan American Exposition was held here. Over the past couple of years, we have actually welcomed people from all 50 states. Yet I am constantly surprised when I talk to people who live here how many respond that they didn't realize the place exists. Go figure.