Letter: One more dumb law is now on the books

I am so sick of New York State politicians passing feel good legislation in order to curry favor with segments of the population to get reelected to political office.

New York State has passed a lot of moronic laws, but this latest legislation has to be the dumbest law on the books yet.

New York State, along with California, already has among the strictest gun laws in the nation. Did that stop the recent Tops killings? Does anyone really believe this new law will? Does anyone honestly believe a sign on the door or lack of a sign will prevent any killings? This latest law will do absolutely nothing “to keep New Yorkers safe from harm, even despite this setback from the Supreme Court.” Unless there is a magnetometer at the door, you won’t even know if a person is carrying a concealed weapon for much of the year. Criminals don’t care about feel-good legislation.

If you want to keep New Yorkers safe, pass some meaningful legislation instead of punishing law-abiding citizens. For instance, anyone committing a crime with a firearm, or in possession of an illegal firearm is sentenced to an automatic five years in jail. No early release, no early parole or worse yet, probation. I have yet to see anyone propose any meaningful legislation to stop real criminals instead of punishing law-abiding citizens.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, congratulations, you just upset thousands of law-abiding, voting, gun permit holders to placate the few who may or may not go to the polls.

Kurt Herrmann

Hamburg