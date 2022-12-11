 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: One has to question use of the word, ‘ugly’

Regarding the case of Karen Hamm, teacher at Mill Middle School and her “insensitive” homework assignment, Hamm “failed to recognize the inappropriateness of the assignment until specifically pointed out to her.” Where has she been? And what else does she not “recognize the inappropriateness” of? As a retired foreign language teacher, I know that some words may have different connotations. However, in my research, “ugly” is not a word that appears in three (3) introductory foreign language texts that I checked. Why was this word even used? Who introduced this offensive word to middle school students?

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park

