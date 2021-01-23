Letter: Once inconceivable, writer is a Bills fan

If someone would have told me I would be a Buffalo Bills fan one day I would have said, “no way,” but I would have been wrong; very wrong.

It’s not that I wasn’t exposed to having the game on. My son, daughter and late husband watched the games all the time while I was busy at home doing other things; any thing really. I watched the game by proxy so to speak. I never really paid attention. This season, however, was different. I turned the game on each week and I watched, I learned, and I became a fan of the team and the community.

What I have noticed and what has made my simple-minded football brain grow ten sizes big was the sense of community the Buffalo Bills have brought to this area. In a pandemic world with civil unrest, Buffalo has come together. Each week, as the Bills won, the community became one. It’s heartwarming. It pulled me in.

The Buffalo Bills’ talent, sense of trust, determination and brotherhood has spread far beyond the football field; it has spread to the community. It has united Buffalo and I am a Billiever. I want this team to get to the Super Bowl and win. I want to watch as the fans set a high standard of morals and conduct for the rest of the country; no matter the outcome. I want to be part of all of this. I am now a fan, I am a Billiever! Go Bills!

Robin Tolsma

Lancaster