I am hopeful the owner of 745 Main Street will not rebuild. Once the building demolition is complete, that parcel of land needs to become the Jason Arno Memorial Park. A place for people to sit, have lunch and people watch. A place for children to play. A place to honor a man who gave his life protecting the city he loved. We don’t need another building. We need a place to honor a hero. As a community, we need to make this happen.