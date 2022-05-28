 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: On the issue of birth, let’s settle for facts

What rational human can possibly suggest that men are capable of pregnancy and birth. That society should consider such an impossibly imbecilic concept is frightening in the extreme. The real issue is this … why would anyone with an IQ above 10 propose such nonsense? Clearly there is no basis in fact to even suggest this possibility. Just the opposite, no history, no references, just an impossibly false conception (no pun intended).

Why do some in our society, the media, political parties take time to explore such frivolous theories? Only women, God bless them are designed to bring children into our world.

Nicholas Mecca

Williamsville

