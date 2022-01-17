Letter: Omicron mutant and virus history is quite informative

The Buffalo News reporter Tim O’Shei raised the question: “What happens after Omicron?” (Jan. 9). To answer this question, he interviewed scholars in Western New York having expertise in epidemiology, infectious diseases, public health and other disciplines. Perhaps a review of the history of the Covid-19 virus would provide further understanding as to the anticipated challenges of the Omicron coronavirus mutant and future RNA virus variants.

The history of the coronaviruses begins with a 1931 report of a new type of upper respiratory tract diseases in chickens at the North Dakota Agriculture College. Subsequent studies of the virus by electron microscopy identified the virus as a coronavirus. This name was derived from a common feature in that the viruses had solar corona-like projections (called spikes) from their surface. As of 2020, researchers have identified the coronavirus in 39 different species including mice, pigs, dogs, horses and bats. Notable is that all human coronaviruses originate from animals.