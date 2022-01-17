Letter: Omicron mutant and virus history is quite informative

The Buffalo News reporter Tim O’Shei raised the question: “What happens after Omicron?” (Jan. 9). To answer this question, he interviewed scholars in Western New York having expertise in epidemiology, infectious diseases, public health and other disciplines. Perhaps a review of the history of the Covid-19 virus would provide further understanding as to the anticipated challenges of the Omicron coronavirus mutant and future RNA virus variants.
The history of the coronaviruses begins with a 1931 report of a new type of upper respiratory tract diseases in chickens at the North Dakota Agriculture College. Subsequent studies of the virus by electron microscopy identified the virus as a coronavirus. This name was derived from a common feature in that the viruses had solar corona-like projections (called spikes) from their surface. As of 2020, researchers have identified the coronavirus in 39 different species including mice, pigs, dogs, horses and bats. Notable is that all human coronaviruses originate from animals.
In humans, the coronavirus has been identified as one of many viruses that cause the common cold; the first of these studies were conducted by investigators at the National Institutes of Health and in different laboratories in the 1960s. The official name “coronavirus” was accepted in 1971 by the World Health Organization.
With reference to China, a WHO investigative team of international experts reported that the coronavirus, designated as SARS-CoV-2, was identified in an examination performed using electron microscopy of a lung washing collected from a patient on Dec. 13, 2019. WHO adopted the designation: “coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).”
Today, variants or mutations the virus have been classified as “viruses of interest” (new or re-emerging and regional, e.g., Ebola and SARS) and as “viruses of concern” (worldwide, transmitting, and deadly, e.g., Delta and Omicron).
Summarily, this author is of the opinion that Covid-19 virus, as have other viruses associated with the common cold and influenza, will (a) be around for a long-time; (b) mutate with a variable frequency and with a wide spectrum of pathogenicity; and (c) challenge efforts to establish vaccines that provide long-term immunity. The Covid-19 pandemic currently ravages 224 countries and territories (Ref: Worldometer - Covid Live, Statistics Database; interactive and updated daily) and has taught us that we must learn to play the “long game.”
John Pauly
Amherst