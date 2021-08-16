Letter: Olympics offers an example of how society should work

The Olympics gives us the opportunity to cheer on our athletes as they strive for excellence, competing to be the best in the world. We don’t care if they are of Black, white, Hispanic, or Asian descent. Whether they are male or female, Republican or Democrat, heterosexual or part of the LGBTQ community, we get behind them in their efforts to achieve gold, silver or bronze. We feel their pain if they are injured, suffer loss or fail to achieve their objectives. Why, because they are Americans, they are us, they have sacrificed dearly for this moment.