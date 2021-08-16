Letter: Olympics offers an example of how society should work

The Olympics gives us the opportunity to cheer on our athletes as they strive for excellence, competing to be the best in the world. We don’t care if they are of Black, white, Hispanic, or Asian descent. Whether they are male or female, Republican or Democrat, heterosexual or part of the LGBTQ community, we get behind them in their efforts to achieve gold, silver or bronze. We feel their pain if they are injured, suffer loss or fail to achieve their objectives. Why, because they are Americans, they are us, they have sacrificed dearly for this moment.
We should take a moment to reflect on how we carry ourselves in everyday life. We should cheer our colleagues when they get a promotion or a raise, we should encourage and help those who are struggling. We should be sensitive to the needs of our neighbors and listen instead of talking over each other. Only by working together can we achieve anything, but division can only bring us failure and pain.
James Randolph
West Seneca