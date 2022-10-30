Letter: Olean Town Board fails to lead by example

The Town of Olean is now responsible for the upkeep and services out at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In assuming this responsibility, the Board immediately voted for raising the salary of the Town Supervisor Annette Parker $15,000 annually, which equates to 50% of her normal salary, simply to “organize the files” for this facility. This board went even further by raising the salary of its Highway Superintendent Pat Zink, who is already one of the highest paid highway superintendents in the county, an additional $10,000 for “oversight of the works” at the cemetery. They did this all the while rejecting the town’s highway department workers’, Town residents themselves, proposal to perform the labor at this facility at a fraction of those salary increases. The town is now paying a high priced attorney to fight their constituents with monies they could have used to pay its worker residents.