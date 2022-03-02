 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Old is new again as former politicians make headlines
Tim Howard is finally “gone” from the sheriff’s department. Still too ill to work but can attend Bills games and maintain a no-show desk job in the sheriff’s department. Old is new again.

Now Joel Giambra wants to run for state senator. Yes: that Joel Giambra. One of the worst county executive administrations in our time. Remember the red and green budgets that ruined our county credit rating. Remember loading political cronies into county jobs with little or no correlating experience. Remember the suspiciously overpriced office furniture purchased from another crony resulting in the county coming under the scrutiny of a control board. What could possibly go wrong if that same Giambra had access at the state level. Old is new again.

The current office holder representing our area in Albany is State Sen. Sean Ryan. With the exception of poor judgment in involving himself in the Buffalo mayoral race, he has fairly represented this area and deserves to remain in office.

No more “old.” And please, no more Stefan Mychajliw.

Michael O’Donnell

Hamburg

