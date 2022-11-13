 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Oil companies are incredibly greedy

There should be repercussions and new restrictions coming to oil companies. We are paying some of the highest all-time gas prices and meanwhile these companies are raking in record profits.

Being a college commuter student is already challenging enough but it is incredibly daunting to have to work extra hours just to get to school. It becomes infuriating when I see that Exxon Mobil broke record profits with $19.66 billion and Chevron also almost beat records with $11.23 billion. These are definitely not the only companies excelling in profits either.

The fact that American oil companies are benefiting from an energy crisis is so ridiculous. I don’t like paying four dollars a gallon for gas, do you?

Matthew Frieday

Darien Center

