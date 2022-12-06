Letter: Oil and gas companies misinform the public

While most companies fight toxic online information that can erode consumer trust, oil and gas corporations are running their own organized disinformation campaign, exploiting consumers and misleading public figures (“As misinformation grows, companies try to fight back,” Nov. 29).

Renewable energy is an existential crisis for companies whose business model commits them to dirty infrastructure expansion. Their strategy is convincing consumers and legislators that their products are in line with New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and to inflame public fear of energy shortages.

Individual companies and their ostensibly public-spirited front groups, like corporate consortium New Yorkers for Affordable Energy, slip propaganda into customers’ bills and lobby our state representatives who parrot back the corporate message to their constituents.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation and the Independent Power Producers of New York are represented on our Climate Action Council. IPPNY aggressively advocates the use of so-called green hydrogen and renewable natural gas (RNG). Dangerously explosive hydrogen is “green” when created from clean energy we can better use directly. RNG is methane, a greenhouse gas 85 times more powerful than carbon dioxide.

We can always trust the fossil fuel industry for disinformation. In the 1980s, Exxon and Shell had already predicted severe climate damage would result from greenhouse gas emissions, but suppressed the evidence. Oil and gas companies should not be making public policy. New Yorkers deserve an effective climate scoping plan, undiluted by the fossil fuels industry’s agenda.

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw