Letter: Ohio Street Blueway lacks good wheelchair accessibility

The kayak launch site is poorly designed. The easiest method of stepping into a kayak is to place the kayak in the water near and parallel to the shore. This is not possible at the present narrow launch site. Rather, launching requires placing the kayak perpendicular to the shore followed by wading up to one’s knees in mud before awkwardly climbing into the kayak. The placement of boulders within the water at the launch site further restricts access. Finally, the purpose of the launch site wooden ladder is a mystery.