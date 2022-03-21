Letter: Ohio governor makes wrong decision to sign gun bill

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 215 that permits anyone in Ohio 21 or older to carry a concealed gun. In the past Ohio law required eight hours of training, a license, and a background check for concealed carry. Imagine that. His reasoning was directly related to pressure from his constituents following the murder of 19 people in a mass shooting in Dayton, demanding that he do something. The bill passed with only Republicans votes. You know, Republicans, the Right to Life Party? So, instead of tightening gun laws to better stop paranoid idiots who mass kill (a miniscule minority of Ohioans) he chose to arm many Ohioans some of which would never qualify for a gun due to background checking, training, and licensing fees.

That old saw bone that a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun has never quite born out. By eliminating background checks that may have stopped the next mass killer, DeWine flung opened the door to an untold number of paranoid individuals to legally obtain their weapon of choice to use at the time of their choice unimpeded by pesky gun laws. Picture the Joker, smiling, at a gun store. Sure, absolute madness.