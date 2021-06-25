Letter: Offer free bus Sundays to low-income families

The News recently wrote that about 28% of the Buffalo households do not own an automobile. Many of these families cannot afford to own an automobile. For families with a modest income the cost of bus transportation can also be out of reach. If the family is composed of two adults and two children (under 14 years) the cost of a bus trip to downtown would be $12 round trip if only one bus was needed. If two buses are required to bring you to your destination, the cost would be $24. And this is before you pay for the ice cream cones.
In the interest of having all residents being able to enjoy the many fun and interesting things throughout the city, I would urge the Metro Rail to institute Sunday as a free day. I suspect the revenue collected on Sundays is not significant. And what about the Rescue funds? Could these be used to help support this program? And added benefit is that some families who own cars would decide to use the bus. This would reduce carbon emissions. It would also let people know the many benefits of using the public transportation.
Louise Ruszczyk
Buffalo