Letter: Offer free bus Sundays to low-income families

The News recently wrote that about 28% of the Buffalo households do not own an automobile. Many of these families cannot afford to own an automobile. For families with a modest income the cost of bus transportation can also be out of reach. If the family is composed of two adults and two children (under 14 years) the cost of a bus trip to downtown would be $12 round trip if only one bus was needed. If two buses are required to bring you to your destination, the cost would be $24. And this is before you pay for the ice cream cones.