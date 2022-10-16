Letter: October storm anniversary highlights grid’s failure

On this 16th anniversary of our October Surprise storm of 2006, the status of our electric grid, in future preparation of more demand, should be a great concern for all of us. Due to the fact that the majority of utilities in our country are private or publicly held corporations with 50-plus differing State Utility Oversight Commissions, the chances of any significant upgrade investment by the actual utilities is remote at best.

When my neighborhood endured our 11 days without electricity in 2006, the widespread outage and damage required an army of out of state/out of country line crews to flood the region at an hourly/per diem cost to the rate payers/taxpayers and our government of over $1,000 per person per day. Luckily, I had prepared long before with the installation of a properly installed transfer switch and generator.

Since the publicly traded utilities’ main responsibility is to their shareholders, customers will always coming in second. These utilities will never invest properly of their own accord and if they do, those costs will simply be passed on to us ratepayers to ensure that shareholders are kept harmless and whole. Most home electrical service drops/distribution panels (customer’s responsibility) are ill equipped to handle the demands of EV charging units and the ever increasing appliances, personal devices and then the adding of more AC units our changing climate will require. While I applaud the desire to reduce fossil fuels by encouraging more and improved renewables (I have 24 solar panels), conservation, EV vehicles, better mass transit, etc., widespread adoption can not happen until infrastructure updates from generation to the inside of our homes and businesses is completed. The generation, primary and secondary transmission upgrade expenses should be born by the utilities and their shareholders, not the taxpayers. Taxpayers/customers will have enough expenses just to upgrade their homes needs alone.