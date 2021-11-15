Letter: Ocasio-Cortez and Squad promote misguided ideas

All this talk about fascism in the pages of The Buffalo News leads me to wonder if the people who accuse Republicans of fascistic behavior are paying attention to what is actually going on in America. So many liberal Democrats ignore the bad behavior of the far left. I suggest they do a little research into people like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her pals in "The Squad."

Why do people think anti-American rhetoric is somehow good for the country? Nobody in their right mind thinks America is a perfect country. What country is? Has there ever been – and I do mean ever – a socialist country that thrived? If there is (or was) I'd love to know what that country is (or was.)

And if anyone thinks the people in Washington are smart enough to create a government rooted in socialism that will thrive, they need to look at people like our president and vice president, whose poll numbers are dropping on a daily basis, and tell me they think they're the ones who can do it. I strongly doubt it.

John Kempkes

Cheektowaga