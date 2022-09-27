Letter: Objectivity vs. Thiessen’s extreme distortion of events

I fail to see how the distortions and bias expressed in the Op-Eds of Marc Thiessen add to the public discourse. There are conservative columnists, George Will for one, among others, who are more objective.

The Sept. 24 Thiessen column is a mishmash of logic to support the myth of Democratic “tax and spend” policies that belittle Democratic accomplishments.

The Biden administration has reduced the national deficit which exploded under the Trump administration due to tax cuts for corporations and the very wealthy. And did nothing for the working and middle class. Thiessen gives no recognition that Joe Biden pulled us back from the abyss.

Trump’s presidency was a disaster for our country in a multitude of ways and we as a nation are now struggling to regain our footing as a democracy, while the former president sports a QAnon button in his lapel signifying his support of fantastic fascist deluded beliefs, claiming he’s still president.

Biden who, unlike his predecessor, believes in the rule of law and constitutional separation of church and state, should have our gratitude. Thiessen continually undermines Biden’s substantial and successful efforts to better life for Americans.

Let’s continue to support Biden and the Democrats who, despite considerable push back, believe that government is supposed to make life better for “We, the people.” Democrats convert that belief into action. While Republicans seem bent on making our lives worse.

Lucia Sleight

Buffalo