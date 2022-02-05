Letter: O’Brien’s history provides inspiration to his students

Recently there was a wonderful tribute to the life and legacy of Charlie O’Brien from Cleveland Hill on the obituary page. He was a teacher, coach, athletic director and the founding father of Western New York volleyball.

As students, we knew he was a good man, a great leader for our athletic department and he had a terrific sense of humor. But what hurts, and it always hurts to learn the background story of someone you thought you knew, until they pass from this earth and then you learn their full story.

For those of us who attended Cleveland Hill, we grew up in a great place at a great time surrounded by great people. And Charlie O’Brien was one of those great individuals to lead us and always be there with an encouraging word.

Thomas Ronald

Snyder