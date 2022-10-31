Letter: NY needs the Fair Pay for Home Care Act

I want to respond to your recent article, “NY’s home care workers get long-awaited pay bump - with more to come” from Oct. 14 and encourage the Buffalo News to take its reporting further. Even on the increased wage of $15.20/hour, home care workers cannot support themselves, much less own and maintain a car. I know the truth of this from my own story. If my grandson hadn’t agreed to move in with me, I would have no home care, as I live in a rural area, and one must have a car to work.

While any pay raise is welcome, there’s another problem: Some private insurance companies who negotiate reimbursement rates with home care agencies are keeping most of the millions in state funding meant to fund the $2 wage increase. According to offers obtained by the Albany Times Union, private insurance companies are offering pay bumps as low as 20 cents or 50 cents per hour to fund the $2 increase — instead of this money going to home care workers and the agencies that employ them. It’s a scandal.

There is a solution: New York can adopt the Fair Pay for Home Care Act (S5374, A6329), which would increase home care wages to 150% of minimum wage and require state funds end up in the right hands. According to a City University of New York report, raising home-care workers' pay in this way would actually increase state revenue through job creation, taxes paid, and moving home-care workers off social assistance. Full funding of Fair Pay would wipe out the home care shortage in less than five years.

Home care workers, aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, and our legislative allies are just getting started — we will continue to fight for Fair Pay for Home Care. I urge the Buffalo News to report on this crisis and urge all readers to contact their legislators and the Governor.

Janine Hunt-Jackson Ph.D.

Lockport