Letter: Nursing Home Week salutes all partners

Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace (OLP) celebrate Nursing Home Week. We salute our residents and associates during this week; however, this year feels different. This year, I have an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude for our dedicated associates. Reflecting on the last year, I remember our residents who were called home and their grieving families. My prayers surround them with love. I think back on how OLP’s healthcare heroes focused on hope over fear.

Despite the pandemic, these champions gave the best they had with a fierce commitment to our residents. I’m not saying it was easy or that we were perfect – it wasn’t, and we aren’t. To their credit, they adapted to this public health emergency, including being among the first vaccinated. I am humbled and inspired to work with them.

The community was instrumental in our success and the support came in all shapes and sizes. Gratitude to our partner hospitals, students for the beautiful letters and cards, and community and church organizations who were with us on this journey. We are grateful to Ascension Living and OLP Board of Directors for their continued commitment to our mission. Most importantly, we are grateful for the support from our residents and loved ones. Your generosity and kindness are appreciated and seemed to arrive when most needed.

Jonathan Hart