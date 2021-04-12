Letter: Nursing home residents get punished by lockdowns

One year into the pandemic and New York State and the Department of Health is still keeping our seniors prisoner and isolating them. My mom already recovered from Covid-19 and has had both Pfizer vaccinations. Recently, two employees tested positive at her facility, and now all residents are in their rooms, 14-day lockdown. This is inhumane. Health care workers should all be vaccinated, not given a choice to decline. I want to visit my mother – it’s been a year. Be it Gov. Andrew Cuomo or the DOH, it’s time to let our seniors and their families live again. Enough is enough.