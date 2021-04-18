Letter: Nursing home lockdowns keep patients, staff safe

In response to the letter writer who said nursing homes are on lockdown from staff testing positive and he misses visiting mother, I understand. As a Covid nurse for over a year, I understand how difficult it is that he cannot visit. But I have sent many to the morgue because of this deadly virus and I would do anything, including no visits to keep him away from visiting his mom in the cemetery. As a staff Covid registered nurse, I was one of the last to get my vaccine, because of backorder, and I have had heart attacks, diabetes, asthma and Covid. We the staff want nothing more to not catch it and put others on lockdown, but it is the safe thing to do. If the writer caught it, who would then visit his mother? Try to think of the bigger picture, safety first and now, then rejoice later. I hope his mother gets well, and he can visit soon. There’s nothing more we staff want is to see families reunite, healthy and happy.