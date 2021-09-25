Letter: Nurses, professionals deserve our support

The CWA-Catholic Health contract negotiation raises real issues of who sacrificed, who suffered, and who profited from the pandemic and the shutdown and it spotlights our loyalty and priorities.

There are four groups involved in the finances of a hospital and only two are at that table. The hospital, the nurses and other professionals who work there, the patients, and the insurance companies are all directly related to the finances. Insurance companies should be asked to that table for all our local hospitals.

Independent Health for example showed a “surplus” of $86.2 million on revenue of $1.9 billion, an increase of 37% over the prior highest surplus, according to Tracey Drury of Business First. HealthNow New York (Highmark Western and Northeastern New York) had a $36 million surplus and Excellus/Univera Healthcare, had a surplus of $97.2 million. These are not-for-profits. The CEOs of each make $2.2 million $3.2 million, $8.15 million, respectively.