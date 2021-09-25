Letter: Nurses, professionals deserve our support

The CWA-Catholic Health contract negotiation raises real issues of who sacrificed, who suffered, and who profited from the pandemic and the shutdown and it spotlights our loyalty and priorities.
There are four groups involved in the finances of a hospital and only two are at that table. The hospital, the nurses and other professionals who work there, the patients, and the insurance companies are all directly related to the finances. Insurance companies should be asked to that table for all our local hospitals.
Independent Health for example showed a “surplus” of $86.2 million on revenue of $1.9 billion, an increase of 37% over the prior highest surplus, according to Tracey Drury of Business First. HealthNow New York (Highmark Western and Northeastern New York) had a $36 million surplus and Excellus/Univera Healthcare, had a surplus of $97.2 million. These are not-for-profits. The CEOs of each make $2.2 million $3.2 million, $8.15 million, respectively.
I am told that the union is fighting to implement the “safe staffing” levels and maintain existing benefits, raise wages to competitive level, and join all three hospitals. Meanwhile the hospital is asking for a 10% wage decrease. Really? Now? While hospitals were hurt so much during the pandemic due to closures in activities that bring in funds on top of the ongoing pressure felt by the rise in ambulatory surgery centers, certain people sacrificed and that included our nurses and hospital professionals.
I am asking our three major health insurance companies to give their surplus to our area hospitals, proportionate to number of beds. There is no legal prohibition of one not-for-profit to give money to another not-for-profit and here, there is a serious need. I am asking the hospitals to respect the work of the nurses and other professionals and increase pay to regional levels and to give a fair contract that honors the people who make the hospital work.
But whatever the way, it should not be spitting in the faces of the nurses and other professionals working at our hospitals. This is true any year, but especially poignant this year. If this contract negotiation goes south and there’s a strike, I ask you to join me on the side of the nurses and other professionals at the hospital in front of Catholic Health and in front of each of our health insurers.
Jeanne M. Vinal, Esq.
Erie County Legislator, Dist. 5