Letter: Numbers tell story of surges in Covid-19

A Dec. 7 letter from Richard Riederer demands a response.

He is right that the death rate from Covid-19 is higher in New York than elsewhere. And the reason is a lack of known therapies and treatments when the pandemic first struck, along with the “downplaying” of the seriousness dealt to us by the current president.

He is right that deaths as a percentage of total population is quite low. But, deaths as a percentage of infections hovers at approximately 1.9% nationwide, and worldwide as well. So by using sane mathematics, and true science, potential U.S. deaths could reach 6 million people. To minimize deaths, we need to stem the flow at its root cause, stop the spread, and try to contain the outbreak .

A larger percentage of the world population is doing all the right things to “stem the tide." But, the growing number of people in noncompliance is causing the recent surges in cases all across the globe.

It frustrates and angers me when facts are twisted, presented and thrown against people pushing a population to the right behaviors that will save lives.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo did a great job protecting and saving lives of New Yorkers.

Gary Frost

Cheektowaga