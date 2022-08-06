Letter: Nuclear is no solution to rising climate change

Any human technology involves environmental impacts and risks. Our societal goal should be to choose the technologies with the least bad impacts and least risk. The Sierra Club opposes nuclear energy because its environmental risks are exponentially greater than those of renewable energy technologies, making wind and solar the better solutions for the long term.

The existential problem of how and where to safely store spent nuclear fuel rods has never been solved. This waste will remain lethal for up to 100,000 years and, understandably, nobody wants it in their backyards. And while accidents have been infrequent over the 60 years that nuclear power plants have been operating, their impacts have been devastating. The costs of the Chernobyl and Fukushima meltdowns were and continue to be extremely high, both in loss of life and in environmental damage. Building more nuclear plants to fight climate change now would only bequeath the problems of nuclear energy to future generations. That is exactly what fossil fuel energy has done to us.