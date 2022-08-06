Letter: Nuclear is no solution to rising climate change

The letter writer who vehemently opposes wind turbines in Lake Erie makes this argument: why desecrate the pristine views with wind turbines? We have a better solution at hand: nuclear energy.
Any human technology involves environmental impacts and risks. Our societal goal should be to choose the technologies with the least bad impacts and least risk. The Sierra Club opposes nuclear energy because its environmental risks are exponentially greater than those of renewable energy technologies, making wind and solar the better solutions for the long term.
The existential problem of how and where to safely store spent nuclear fuel rods has never been solved. This waste will remain lethal for up to 100,000 years and, understandably, nobody wants it in their backyards. And while accidents have been infrequent over the 60 years that nuclear power plants have been operating, their impacts have been devastating. The costs of the Chernobyl and Fukushima meltdowns were and continue to be extremely high, both in loss of life and in environmental damage. Building more nuclear plants to fight climate change now would only bequeath the problems of nuclear energy to future generations. That is exactly what fossil fuel energy has done to us.
People are also reading…
While some people may not like to see wind turbines, others look at them as elegant beacons of hope to fend off climate catastrophe, preserving the ecosystems, like those of Lake Erie, that we love.
Janet Lenichek
Executive Committee Member
Sierra Club Niagara Group