 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Nowicki makes his mark as a Buffalo sports legend

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Hats off to News sports reporter Rachel Lenzi for her outstanding article about Jim Nowicki, who has been a part of Buffalo sports for as long as I can remember.

When Nowicki was the deputy parks commissioner, you could pick up the phone and call him (try that today). Whatever your concern was, it was addressed the next day. Whether it was a repair needed to keep things safe, an employee not doing his job or additional security was needed at a park.

These items were never in the paper and most people were not aware of them. Any sports article that referenced Peter Machnica, a community recreation director in Kaisertown, is well researched.

Lastly, thanks for not mentioning the time that Nowicki made a call against the Western team in a big game at the Empire State Games, no one in Buffalo would talk to him for eight months.

People are also reading…

Derrick “Fritz” Mix

West Seneca

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News