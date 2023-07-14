I now consider myself a member of the 1 percent class. No, not the elite well-to-do, often scorned wealthy 1 percent class. I am a rare member of the 1 percent class that actually obeys our motor vehicle laws regarding speed limits.

I find it impossible to obey the speed limit without the 99 percent tailgating and passing me. Even the little old lady from Pasadena passes me. Oftentimes, I catch up to some of them and they’re pulling into fast food, coffee shops or supermarkets. Have to speed or else these vital businesses may close before you get there.

I remember watching movies when I was a kid where the family was preparing to take a leisurely Sunday drive to the country. That’s impossible now. And yes road rage does come into play on occasion.

Whoever that first person was who stated that our roadways have become a microcosm of our society was truly prescient. Many rude, nasty inconsiderate folks out there who don’t appear to care about their fellow citizens.

Wish I had been the first one to say it.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park