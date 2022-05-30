Letter: Now is the time to improve conditions on the East Side

To the wonderful people affected by the Jefferson Avenue tragedy, I was born in Buffalo a long time ago. I am so hurt by the senseless acts that have taken place. Before I moved away, there was a plane crash in Clarence. It has been so amazing to see the people who were affected by that band together and get major changes made to the airline industry.

Right now the eyes and ears of the country are on your community. Take advantage of that. Get the politicians to hear your concerns and make the improvements to your wonderful community. Do it in honor of all the beautiful people who lost their lives. Fight for change like the families of Flight 3407. Get the changes made that will improve your quality of life and make people take notice.

I am hoping your memories of your love ones will help you through this difficult time.

Marcia Tarczynski

Mooresville, NC