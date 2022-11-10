Letter: Now is the time to hear veteran's stories

It is that time of year when all Americans should pause and reflect on the sacrifices that men or women in your life have made for the freedoms you all enjoy.

Veterans Day is their day. It is a day to not only thank them for their service, but to engage them in a short conversation about their time in the military. They would love to tell you when and where they served and with what branch of the military.

Too many times veterans of all ages have passed away without their story having been told to their family and friends.

Now is the time to hear that story.

Ask and you shall receive, so you can pass along to your children and your children’s children what your loved one endured to safeguard their freedoms.

Wishing a peaceful and well deserved day to all the brave men and women who have worn the uniform.

Jim Schaller

Tonawanda