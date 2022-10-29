Letter: Now is the time to get out and vote

We must vote for candidates that put our democracy as their top priority. We should look for individuals that have a positive agenda and explain how they plan to achieve solutions. They must also promise to preserve the freedoms that have been established over the years. We have to have elected leaders that will protect the right to vote and keep a woman’s right to determine decisions concerning her body. The gridlock of the past must never stagnate our democratic process again. More than ever, we need long-term plans to find solutions to extreme weather conditions. We should have a more humane approach in dealing with immigrants at our border. And most important of all, for the sake of our children, find out what’s behind all this gun violence and mental health issues. In order for this to happen, everybody has to get out and vote.