Letter: Now is not the time to reduce police powers

The June 29 News editorial, (“No Time to Defund”) is one of three local developments that give faint hope we are starting to recognize the gravity of the crime increases resulting from the police reform movement. The cogent editorial recognizes that because of the exploding crime, now is not the time to slash the police budget.

In May, city leaders wisely responded to the problem of illegal ATV and dirt-bike use on city streets with a traditional law enforcement tactic: a robust concentration on it with traffic summonses arrests, and vehicle impounds. The action represents an understanding of what has always worked; a basic, targeted enforce-the-law response to an identifiable public safety problem.

In June, the Buffalo Common Council wisely tabled the “Right to Know” law, a reform measure that would only hamper proactive policing. It was an astute, hopefully permanent, decision. Proactive police work might be the single most effective tactic to bring crime under control. We used to know the value of concepts like adequate funding, targeted enforcement and proactive policing before the “reimagine the police” nonsense.