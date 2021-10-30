Letter: Now is not the time to decide to change horses

The origin of the phrase “Don’t change horses in midstream” comes from an 1864 speech by Abraham Lincoln, in reply to a Delegation from the National Union League who were urging him to be their presidential candidate. “An old Dutch farmer, remarked to a companion that it was not best to swap horses when crossing streams.”

Lincoln’s phrase spread quickly. Harper’s Weekly ran a political cartoon which showed “Old Abe” as a steady-looking, bearded horse with a voter sitting in the saddle. Lincoln’s opponent, George McClellan, was back in the bushes, surrounded with promises of peace and compromise.

People have to remember that when we first elected Byron Brown mayor, the City of Buffalo and Erie County were under control boards because of reckless management for 40 years. We were spiraling downwards without stop. I didn’t believe it could be stopped. But then Brown came along and reversed course, heading us back up to where we always should have been.