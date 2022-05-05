Letter: November will prove whether our great democracy survives

In the past, I have expressed great concern about the future of the Republican Party. Now that’s strange coming from a bleeding heart liberal but my concerns were and are sincere. Through a course in “Civics” in high school, I came to see the wisdom of the two-party system: liberal and conservative. A balance between the two is crucial to a successful democracy. We will never be advanced by a runaway political party. For the greater part of my life the balance was achieved by a wise electorate. I have been fortunate enough to watch great men from both parties working together to achieve great things. The cooperative spirit was in full sway. They fought, but it was as friendly rivals and outstanding legislation was created through compromise. Now we hear the voices of the Trumpublicans who have thrown caution to the wind. They sound like players in a horror movie. Watch their faces; all contorted in rage, spewing out hatred for anyone who proposes a positive thought or deed.
What thoroughly confuses me is how an “empty suit,” a man of low character, flaunter of laws and ethics, unlike his political forebearers, sings the siren’s song and distorts a fine political balance and a sparkling history. This “pied piper” has no qualms about leading a party over a cliff and taking our country with it.
It’s amazing that almost half of our citizens have turned from a sane path of dignity to follow someone of such low regard. I truly believe that the most crucial time in the life of our democracy lies just ahead. This November will prove to be a straw in the wind. It will point to a return to sanity or a descent into anarchy. We have so much to lose. It all rests with us, me, you and our brothers and sisters across this land.
Joseph Spina
Amherst