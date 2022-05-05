Letter: November will prove whether our great democracy survives

In the past, I have expressed great concern about the future of the Republican Party. Now that’s strange coming from a bleeding heart liberal but my concerns were and are sincere. Through a course in “Civics” in high school, I came to see the wisdom of the two-party system: liberal and conservative. A balance between the two is crucial to a successful democracy. We will never be advanced by a runaway political party. For the greater part of my life the balance was achieved by a wise electorate. I have been fortunate enough to watch great men from both parties working together to achieve great things. The cooperative spirit was in full sway. They fought, but it was as friendly rivals and outstanding legislation was created through compromise. Now we hear the voices of the Trumpublicans who have thrown caution to the wind. They sound like players in a horror movie. Watch their faces; all contorted in rage, spewing out hatred for anyone who proposes a positive thought or deed.