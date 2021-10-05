Letter: November election will prove who the voters want for mayor

According to the old adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” As a lifelong resident of this area for over 70 years I’ve seen this city terribly decline and yet rebound in ways which are stunning and welcome to see. Residents here deserve an election day choice for mayor. Honest candidates should welcome a challenge and not suppress one.

Byron Brown may have been caught napping on primary day, and I am not a fan of school zone speed cameras, however, it is hard to argue against his accomplishments and where the city is now and where it was a decade ago.

With so few voters bothering to turn out for a primary, I am sure in November given a choice a much larger electorate would better reflect the will of Buffalo voters.

Michael Panzica

Williamsville